5 things for Houstonians to know for Wednesday, Jan. 13

Here are things to know for Wednesday, Jan. 13:

1. Pence rules out using 25th Amendment to remove Trump

Vice President Mike Pence is ruling out invoking the 25th Amendment to remove President Donald Trump from power, less than a week after the president fomented the violent insurrection at the Capitol.

In a letter late Tuesday to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Pence said the mechanism should not be used “as a means of punishment or usurpation” and reserved for cases of medical or mental incapacitation. Pelosi has called on Pence to secure the majority of the Cabinet and vote to declare Trump unfit to serve.

2. US to require all arriving passengers to get COVID-19 test

Anyone flying to the U.S. will soon need to show proof of a negative test for COVID-19, health officials announced Tuesday.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention requirement expands on a similar one announced late last month for passengers coming from the United Kingdom.

COVID is already widespread in the U.S., with more than 22 million cases reported to date, including more than 375,000 deaths. The new measures are designed to try to prevent travelers from bringing in newer forms of the virus that scientists say can spread more easily.

The CDC order is to take effect in about two weeks, on Jan. 26.

3. Officer with knee to George Floyd’s neck to be tried alone

A former Minneapolis police officer who held his knee to George Floyd’s neck for minutes will be tried separately from the three other former officers accused in his death, according to an order filed Tuesday that cites limited courtroom space due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Derek Chauvin will stand trial alone in March while the other three former officers will be tried together in the summer. In his order, Judge Peter Cahill cited the limitations of physical space during the coronavirus pandemic, saying it is “impossible to comply with COVID-19 physical restrictions” given how many lawyers and support personnel the four defendants say would be present.

4. Man’s body found surrounded by cash in northeast Houston cemetery

Houston police are investigating Tuesday after a man’s body was found surrounded by cash in a northeast Houston cemetery.

The body was found by workers at the Golden Gate Cemetery in the 8400 block of Hirsch Road.

The man was described as African-American and between 45 and 50 years old.

Police said there was no apparent trauma to the man’s body.

5. Memorial Hermann to open vaccine clinic at NRG Park but it is invitation only

Memorial Hermann is set to open a coronavirus vaccine clinic at NRG Park later this week, but it will only be open to people who have received an invitation from the hospital system to register for an appointment.

According to Kathryn Williams, of Memorial Hermann, the drive-thru clinic will be open Thursday through Sunday and officials aim to vaccinate about 13,000 people.

Here’s what we know right now.

