Man accused of killing his mother during shooting that wounded 3 deputies outside Houston nightclub

HOUSTON – Officials said a man killed his mother and injured three Harris County sheriff’s deputies in a shooting Sunday outside a nightclub in Houston, officials said.

The shooting was reported about 2:20 a.m. at Set Nightclub near the corner of Travis and Anita streets. According to officials, the three deputies were working additional jobs when they were shot.

On Sunday night, Harris County Sheriff’s Office announced all three wounded deputies were “conscious, in good spirits and continuing to recover in TMC hospitals.”

“We’re grateful for everyone praying and thinking positive thoughts for our injured brothers and sister,” the department wrote on Twitter.

On Sunday night, Houston police filed charges against Joseph Anthony Gonzalez. The 25-year-old man faces three counts of aggravated assault against a public servant and felon in possession of a weapon. Gonzalez remains hospitalized in stable condition.

After Set Nightclub closed, a fight broke out in the parking lot. As the deputies attempted to break it up, a suspect began firing a gun into the crowd. Three deputies and one civilian were hit by gunfire.

The civilian, identified initially as a Hispanic woman approximately 40 years of age, was transported to an area hospital where she was pronounced dead. Investigators later revealed the woman was the suspect’s mother.

One male deputy was shot in the foot, a female deputy was shot in the abdomen and another male deputy was shot in the hand and legs.

One deputy underwent surgery at Ben Taub Hospital while the others were taken to Memorial Hermann Hospital for treatment.

In a media briefing, early Sunday morning, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said all three were “fairly seasoned deputies,” two with approximately 11 years of service and the other with around 5. Two of the deputies are in their 30s and one in their 40s.

“A tragic night but it could’ve been a lot worse,” Gonzalez said. “We’re just going to be out here lifting them up. We’re strong, we’re together and we’re going to pull through this. We’re going to make sure that both our agencies continue to work together in full support of the families. That’s the most important thing. And obviously, condolences as well to the young adult, the 40-year-old that was pronounced earlier during this incident as well.”

Officials said the suspect sought treatment for a gunshot wound at a Sugar Land hospital and was taken into custody.

“I don’t know what led him to shoot into a crowd where there were police officers and other citizens but we’ll find out,” Executive Assistant Police Chief Troy Finner said. “The investigation is still at the preliminary point.”

The investigation is led by the Houston Police Department’s special homicide investigative unit.

“It looks like all three (deputies) are gonna pull out but, a very scary moment, you know, at the heels of what we went through just last night but hopefully they’re able to make a full recovery,” Gonzalez said.

The shooting comes less than a day after off-duty Harris County Sgt. Bruce Watson was killed in a crash while driving his patrol motorcycle. Watson, a 20-year veteran of the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, was headed home Saturday afternoon after working an additional job leading a funeral procession when he was involved in a collision with an SUV in Pearland. Watson’s wife is a Houston police officer.

“It’s been a tragic night all around,” Gonzalez said.

The suspect is also a registered sex offender. He has previously been convicted of burglary, indecency with a child, and obstruction. His bond has been set at $100,000.

This developing story will be updated.