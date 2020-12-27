Have you seen him? Police searching for man wanted in connection with sexual abuse of a child

Rudy Mijangos Villagran, 32, is wanted in connection with the sexual abuse of a child, police said.

HOUSTON – Police are asking for the public’s help locating a man wanted in connection with the sexual abuse of a child.

The abuse happened in June 2019 in the 7300 block of Bissonnet Street in west Houston, according to police.

Authorities said the victim reported the abuse and, after further investigation, police said they were able to identify 32-year-old Rudy Mijangos Villagran as the suspect.

Officers said Villagran “performed indecent sexual acts” on the victim. He is now charged with indecency with a child, police said.

Villagran is described as a Hispanic man with brown eyes and short, brown hair. He is approximately 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs about 170 pounds, police said.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to $5,000 for information leading to Villagran’s arrest. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online at Crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers app.

Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.