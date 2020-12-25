HCSO: Deputy fatally shoots suspect in north Harris County

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A Harris County deputy fatally shot a suspect in north Harris County Friday morning, officials said.

Around 4:20 a.m., deputies were dispatched to an apartment complex in the 5000 block of Aldine Bender Road on reports of an officer-involved shooting. On arrival, they located an adult male dead at the scene.

The deputy was not harmed in the incident, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office did not provide any additional details on what led up to the shooting.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.