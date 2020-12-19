Man sentenced to 10 years in prison for 5 counts child porn possession

Ricardo Saldana, 27, was found guilty after being charged with possession of child pornography in 2018.

HOUSTON – A man was sentenced Thursday to serve 10 years in prison for five counts of possession of child pornography, according to court documents.

During the investigation, Saldana’s laptop was seized and investigators found several files containing images and videos of children involved in sexual acts, according to court documents.

Saldana admitted to downloading 52 images and videos of child porn, according to court documents.