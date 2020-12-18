Houston businessman under investigation for multiple fraud cases

HOUSTON – A Houston businessman is under investigation for multiple fraud cases, according to police.

Houston police arrested 31-year-old Brandon Douglas on Wednesday after they said he tried using a fake temporary Texas driver’s license to buy a $28,000 car.

“There was information on the credit application and the temporary Texas driver’s license that didn’t make sense,” said Sgt. D. Schlosser, with HPD’s Auto theft division.

Investigators said what concerns them most is based on what they’ve discovered so far, they have reason to believe there are other types of fraud Douglas may be committing as well. When he went before a judge, prosecutors revealed this wasn’t his first run-in with the law. They said he was already out on bond for multiple felony cases that he’s been indicted for.

Police said Douglas has already been charged in several additional fraud-related cases that are being investigated by the Harris County District Attorney’s Office. Prosecutors said for the past four years, Douglas has been self-employed, doing marketing for small businesses.

According to the website “Skinny Executive Enterprises” is a housing company for marketing, consulting, design and real estate development. An online article about Douglas published in September claims he sits on eight boards, has five college degrees and refers to him as a doctor.

At last check, the “Skinny Executive Enterprise” website had been taken down.

Douglas bonded out of jail and was not at his last known address when our news crew knocked on the door.

Houston Police are urging the public to call them 713-308-3426 if they had business dealings with Douglas that they felt were questionable.