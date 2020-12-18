Help find him: 87-year-old man missing for two weeks after leaving home

Jimmy Tucker was last seen on Dec. 1 at approximately 10 a.m.

HOUSTON – Authorities are asking for help finding an elderly man who was last seen leaving him home in north Houston.

According to the missing person’s report, Jimmy Tucker was last seen on the 1500 block if Wellington Street on Dec. 1 at approximately 10 a.m.

Officials believe he was driving a white Ford pickup truck. Tucker is described as a white, bald man with blue eyes. He is approximately 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs about 146 pounds.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Houston Police Department’s Missing Persons Unit at 832-394-1840.