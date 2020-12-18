Have you seen him? Search underway for man charged with indecency with a child

Marcello Gardner, 40, is charged with indecency with a child and continuous sexual abuse of a child.

HOUSTON – Authorities need help locating a man who is wanted in connection with the continuous sexual abuse of a child.

Police said the victim reported the abuse that happened in June 2018 in the 3500 block of Dalmatian Drive. During the investigation, authorities said they were able to identify Marcello Gardner, 40, as the prime suspect in the case and charged him with indecency with a child and continuous sexual abuse of a child.

Investigators said Gardner had performed sexual acts with the victim. They also learned that Gardner has continuously abused another victim in 2017, according to police.

Gardner is described as a Black man with brown eyes and a gold tooth. He is around 5 feet 7 inches tall.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to $5,000 for information leading to Gardner’s arrest. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477), or submit a tip online at Crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers app.

Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.