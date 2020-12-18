Child shot in west Houston, police say; 2 adults detained

HOUSTON – A child was shot Friday morning in west Houston, according to police.

Authorities said the shooting happened in the 6500 block of Dunlap around 11:10 a.m.

The age and gender of the child have not been released, nor details of what police believe happened, though authorities said it “may be domestic-related.”

HPD investigators are responding to the shooting of a juvenile in the 6500 block of Dunlap about 11:10 am. The child is hospitalized in unknown condition.



Indications are this may be domestic-related. Two adults detained for questioning.



No other details at this time. #hounews

The child was transported to the hospital and his or her condition is unknown at this time.

Police said two adults are now detained for questioning.