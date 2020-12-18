65ºF

Child shot in west Houston, police say; 2 adults detained

Amanda Cochran, Specialty Senior Content Editor

Generic image of police lights. (pixabay)

HOUSTON – A child was shot Friday morning in west Houston, according to police.

Authorities said the shooting happened in the 6500 block of Dunlap around 11:10 a.m.

The age and gender of the child have not been released, nor details of what police believe happened, though authorities said it “may be domestic-related.”

The child was transported to the hospital and his or her condition is unknown at this time.

Police said two adults are now detained for questioning.

