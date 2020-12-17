Police seek help finding man charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child

HOUSTON – Authorities are asking for the public’s help locating a man wanted in connection with the sexual abuse of a child.

In July 2018, authorities received a report about a sexual assault that had happened a year earlier in the 16600 block of Quail Park Drive, authorities said.

During the investigation, authorities said they were able to identify Donald Tanner, 59, as the primary suspect in the case. He is charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child.

Tanner is described as a bald, Black man with brown eyes. He is about 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs about 165 pounds.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to $5,000 for information leading to Tanner’s arrest. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477), or submit a tip online at Crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers app.

Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.