Man killed, woman injured in crash involving 16-year-old runaway in southeast Houston: Police

HOUSTON – Houston police said they are investigating a chase that turned into a deadly crash involving a teen girl in southeast Houston Thursday.

Officers said the collision happened on El Dorado and Highway 3 around 3 a.m.

According to police, they initially got a call about a 16-year-old girl that had taken her mom’s SUV. Officers said when they arrived at the scene, they observed the vehicle, but the teen driver then took off at a high rate of speed. Officers said they began to follow the vehicle for several minutes until they lost sight of the driver, who they considered to be a runaway.

While trying to locate the vehicle, police said they found out the teen girl suffers from mental illness. Officers said they spread out in the area and were encouraged not to pursue the vehicle. According to investigators, helicopters were used in the search and the vehicle was tracked by a GPS. Police said the teen driver took off again at a high rate of speed while they stayed back. According to police, the teen was turning the vehicle’s lights on and off.

Police said at some point, the teen turned north on Galveston Road when she ended up running into the rear end of a Sedan and pushed that vehicle off the road and into a tree.

According to investigators, a man that was a passenger in the Sedan was killed during the crash and a woman was seriously injured. The teen also had serious injuries, police said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.