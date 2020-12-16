Man ambushed, killed inside car in Missouri City: Police

MISSOURI CITY, Texas – A man is dead after being ambushed and shot inside his car in Missouri City Tuesday, police said.

Police said they were responding to an accident nearby when they spotted the scene on Appleridge near West Fuqua.

After reviewing surveillance video, investigators said it appears several men got out of a white Toyota Sequoia and approached the victim’s vehicle. Police said that’s when at least one of the suspects shot him before they all got away.

Police said there is no word yet on a motive or any arrests.