Man in custody after shooting girlfriend in leg at engagement party in SW Houston, police say

HOUSTON – A man is in custody after shooting his girlfriend in the leg at an engagement party in southwest Houston, according to Houston police.

At approximately 2:30 a.m. Sunday, units were dispatched to a private event hall located in the 13300 block of Almeda Road in reference to a shooting. On arrival, officers located a woman suffering a gunshot wound to the leg.

Preliminary information suggests the victim and the suspect were in a dating relationship, said HPD Commander Halliday.

The couple was attending an engagement party and at some point, the pair exited the venue and got into an argument. The suspect pulled out a firearm and shot the woman once in her left leg, said Halliday.

The suspect fled the scene but was later located and detained.

The woman was transported to an area hospital for treatment and is expected to survive.

An investigation is ongoing but officers expect the suspect will face a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.