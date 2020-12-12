HCSO: Man fatally shot in driveway after returning home from grocery store

A man was fatally shot late Friday in his own driveway after returning home from the grocery store with his teenage son, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

At approximately 9 p.m. Friday, units were dispatched to a residence in the 3300 Block of Allington Ct. in reference to a shooting. On arrival, deputies found a man dead in the driveway of the residence. He had been shot multiple times, said Sgt. Jason Brown with HCSO’s Homicide Division.

An investigation determined that the victim and his 16-year-old son had recently returned home from an area grocery store. While the son was taking groceries inside, an unknown suspect or suspects approached the victim and shot him.

Detectives are still working to determine a motive.

“As of right now, we don’t know whether or not the motive was robbery or whether or not he’d been targeted, possibly as a result of going to the grocery store” said Brown.

As of right now, investigators only have a suspect vehicle description -- a dark-colored sedan seen by several neighbors who came outside when they heard shots fired.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.