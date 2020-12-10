Man found shot to death in parking lot of apartment complex in NW Harris County, deputies say

HOUSTON – A young man possibly in his teens or early 20s was found dead at an apartment complex in northwest Harris County Thursday, Harris County sheriff’s deputies said.

Deputies said they were called to the Timberwalk Apartment Homes in the 5600 block of Timber Creek Place Drive near Highway 6 around 12:20 a.m.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they said they found a man lying in the parking lot of the complex near a dumpster. The man was declared dead at the scene, deputies say.

Investigators said they are now working to determine his identity and who shot him.