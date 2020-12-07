Authorities searching for man charged with murder and retaliation in connection with fatal shooting

HOUSTON – Police are asking for the public’s help locating a suspect who is charged with murder and retaliation in connection with a fatal shooting.

The incident happened on Nov. 20, in the 31700 block of Harmony Heights in Harris County, according to police.

According to authorities, a man identified as 44-year-old Serafin Rodriguez Andrade was involved in an argument with the victim when he pulled out a firearm and shot the victim, killing him.

Police described Andrade as a Hispanic man with green eyes and short black hair. He is approximately 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs about 200 pounds, police said.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to $5,000 for information leading to the man’s arrest. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online at Crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers app.

Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.