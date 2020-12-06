HPD: Man suffering mental health crisis dies in police custody

HOUSTON – A man suffering a mental health crisis died in police custody early Sunday, according to the Houston Police Department.

At approximately 12:06 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 1200 block of W 15th 1/2 St. on a report of criminal mischief in progress. On arrival, officers located a man in his 50s suffering a mental health crisis.

While officers were talking with the man, he tripped and fell into a drainage ditch, said Lt. Pavel with the HPD Night Command. After the man got up unassisted, officers took him into custody.

Because the man sustained several cuts and bruises when he fell, officers called paramedics to the scene. While officers waited for paramedics to arrive, they set the man down on the sidewalk and at some point he collapsed, said Pavel. When paramedics arrived they attempted to resuscitate the man and transported him to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death, according to police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.