Small Houston church delivering in a big way during pandemic

HOUSTON – A small church on Houston’s southeast side has delivered tens of thousands of pounds of food to thousands of families since the beginning of the Pandemic.

New Mount Calvary Missionary Baptist Church is housed in a modest building on the corner of South Wayside Dr. and Vasser Road in the South Park neighborhood of Southeast Houston.

Friday, in the church’s latest effort to provide fresh food to anyone who needs it, congregants wearing masks loaded cars with 40-pound boxes of chicken. Fresh vegetables, and snacks for kids, and milk was also handed out.

The line for the food was so long that the Houston Police Department helped with traffic control.

“They just need the fundamentals to stay alive. Food is essential,” Pastor Ronald Smith said.

Houston City Councilwoman Caroline Evans-Shabazz also helped pull the event together.

“I want people to not even give it a second thought and come be fed and feed your families and your neighbors,” Evans-Shabazz said.

Sanderson Farms donated the chicken, but New Mount Calvary could use some help with trying to repair their boarded-up front door. A car ran right through it in September.

If you can contribute, click here.

“It’s been kind of rough but God is bringing us through,” one woman said as she got her box of food.