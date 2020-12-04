Watch live: Houston health experts to discuss potential repurposing of oral medication in prevention, treatment of COVID-19

HOUSTON – A team of ICU critical care physicians and scholars will meet at United Memorial Medical Center Friday to share an analysis of scientific data that supports the repurposing of an oral medication in order to prevent and treat COVID-19.

The team will announce the results of its research that demonstrates what it says are “the consistent, reproducible, and high effectiveness of this safe, inexpensive, and globally available oral agent in both the prevention and treatment of COVID-19,” according to a announcement about the news conference.

In the news conference at 10:30 a.m. -- to be live streamed in the video player above -- the physicians are slated to also call for immediate action from national health authorities to conduct a swift review of these data with the goal of then being able to issue an urgent public health alert with recommendations for widespread distribution of this therapeutic that can significantly impact the current surge in COVID-19 infections.

The name of the oral medication was not mentioned in the news release about the press conference.

Dr. Joe Varon, the subject of a viral photo from Thanksgiving, will be among the experts speaking at the news conference. Varon is Chief of Staff and Chief of Critical Care Services at United Memorial Medical Center and United General Hospital.