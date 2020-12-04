Police searching for man accused of stealing woman’s purse from inside business, driving off with her vehicle

The Houston Police Department is asking for help finding a man who they say stole the purse of an employee at a business, then took off with her vehicle.

Police said the incident happened around 7 a.m. on Oct. 7 at a business in the 8000 block of Monroe Road in Houston.

According to authorities, the man walked into the business and went into the employee area where he took an employee’s purse from her locker.

He was caught on surveillance video walking out of the business and into the parking lot, where he used the woman’s keys to drive off with her vehicle, police said.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to $5,000 for information leading to the man’s identifications and/or arrest. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477), or submit a tip online at Crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers app.

Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.