HOUSTON – Police said a man claimed he shot his roommate in self-defense in north Houston Friday.

Officers said the shooting happened before 3 a.m. at a home on Willow and South Victory.

Police said when they arrived at the scene, one man was dead after he had been shot in the head. A rifle was found next to his body, police said.

According to investigators, the roommate also had a gun and was the one who called police. Homicide detectives are now looking into what happened.