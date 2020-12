HOUSTON – Police are searching for a woman who went missing nearly four months ago in Houston.

Micaela Helene Roberson, 34, was last seen on Aug. 15 in the 2800 block of Davis Street.

Roberson has a red heart tattoo with wings on her right arm with the name “Sara” and stars on her knuckles on her right hand. Police also said she has music notes on her left arm.

Anyone with information on Roberson’s whereabouts is asked to call the missing person’s unit at 832-394-1840.