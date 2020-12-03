5 things for Houstonians to know for Thursday, Dec. 3

Here are things to know for Thursday, Dec. 3:

1. Human trafficking operation run out of Katy-area home for more than a year, authorities say

Fort Bend County Precinct 3 Constable’s Office announced the arrest of Naazir Jackson Wednesday following a yearlong human trafficking investigation.

Authorities said in a news conference that law enforcement tracked Jackson’s Katy home in the unincorporated Cinco Ranch South Lake subdivision, finding that it worked as a kind of headquarters for a complex human trafficking operation.

2. Investigation underway after dog chews off foot while being held at BARC animal shelter

How could a dog being held at the city’s BARC animal shelter manage to chew off his paw without anyone noticing? Houston city officials have yet to answer that question.

Last month, Houston animal control officers seized Morgan Webre’s 85-pound German Shepherd, Koda, after the dog bit a woman while he was being walked in the 100 block of Birdsall.

The dog was seized and confined to the city’s animal shelter operated by the Bureau of Animal Regulation and Care, while Webre appealed the order in court.

But while in city’s custody, something inexplicable happened. Koda somehow injured his foot, and unnoticed by attendants, slowly chewed it off. When Webre learned what had happened she says she was in shock.

3. Texas is one of the most dangerous places to have a baby

It might be hard to believe, but Texas is one of the most dangerous places to have a baby, and it’s even more dire for women and babies of color.

We are learning more about infant fatality rates and maternal mortality from a new March of Dimes report. Texas did not do well and Harris County is even worse.

The March of Dimes is the leading organization fighting for the health of moms and babies. This year’s March of Dimes report shows in Texas the preterm birthrate in 2019 was 11%, earning the state a “D.” Harris County was even higher at 12%.

4. Houston City Council approves additional round of COVID-19 relief funds for residents during pandemic

Houston City Council unanimously approved Wednesday to bring another round of COVID-19 relief funds for residents during the coronavirus pandemic.

The city has once again partnered with BakerRipley to help support the direct financial assistance program that is already in place.

“This program puts these critical dollars directly into the hands of those families who have already reached out for assistance,” Mayor Sylvester Turner said. “There are no stipulations on how they can use the money, and right now, ahead of the holidays while so many people are hurting, that flexibility is significant.”

5. Rockets trade Russell Westbrook to Wizards

The Houston Rockets have traded Russell Westbrook to the Washington Wizards.

Both ESPN and The Athletic reported the trade, citing sources.

Adrian Wojnarowski said in a tweet that the Rockets got John Wall and a first-round pick in 2023 in the deal.

KPRC 2 has independently confirmed the reports.

