HPD: Man shot in chest overnight while in bed

HOUSTON – A man was shot while in bed early Sunday, Houston police said.

At approximately 2:15 a.m., units were dispatched to a home in the 5000 block of Werner St. on reports of a drive by shooting. Once on scene, officers located a man suffering a gunshot wound to the chest.

The man was transported to an area hospital for treatment and is expected to survive.

Investigators said the victim had been asleep in his bed when someone fired six to eight rounds into the house.

According to investigators, preliminary information suggests that the victim knew the shooter.

Officials said the suspect, the ex-boyfriend of the man’s daughter, shot the victim in the ankle on Thursday, but had not been arrested.

The victim’s daughter told police her ex-boyfriend had followed her earlier Saturday night. The woman does not live at the residence where the shooting occurred.

“I’m not sure why he came by here but he’s assumed to be doing the drive-by,” said Lt. E. Pavel with the HPD Night Command.

An investigation into the shooting is underway.