5 things for Houstonians to know for Friday, Nov. 27

Here are things to know for Friday, Nov. 27:

1. Trump says he’ll leave if Electoral College seats Biden

President Donald Trump said Thursday that he will leave the White House if the Electoral College formalizes President-Elect Joe Biden’s victory — even as he insisted such a decision would be a “mistake” — as he spent his Thanksgiving renewing baseless claims that “massive fraud” and crooked officials in battleground states caused his election defeat.

“Certainly I will. But you know that,” Trump said Thursday when asked whether he would vacate the building, allowing a peaceful transition of power in January. But Trump — taking questions for the first time since Election Day — insisted that “a lot of things” would happen between now and then that might alter the results.

2. Biden seeks unity as Trump stokes fading embers of campaign

On a day of grace and grievance, President-elect Joe Biden summoned Americans to join in common purpose against the coronavirus pandemic and their political divisions while the man he will replace stoked the fading embers of his campaign to “turn the election over.”

Biden, in a Thanksgiving-eve address to the nation, put the surging pandemic front and center, pledging to tap the “vast powers” of the federal government and to “change the course of the disease” once in office. But for that to work, he said, Americans must step up for their own safety and that of their fellow citizens.

“I know the country has grown weary of the fight,” Biden said Wednesday. “We need to remember we’re at war with the virus, not with one another. Not with each other.”

3. Police searching for gunman who killed well-known store clerk in Fifth Ward

Several members of the Fifth Ward community gathered to seek the public’s help finding the killer of a well-liked store clerk. Larry Lawrence, 61, was killed on November 19 while being dropped off at work by his girlfriend.

“You have nowhere to hide among us. It’s not safe for you in Fifth Ward. Fifth Ward will turn you over, turn you out and lay you down if necessary,” said community activist Quanell X.

Lawrence’s family said he worked as a clerk at a corner food store for years and was well-liked by everyone in the community.

4. Good Samaritans give scammed family reason to be thankful

A 76-year-old mother and her daughter were going to be homeless after falling for a rental scam. But now they have hope after a KPRC 2 viewer stepped up to help.

Our Thanksgiving story begins with a knock at a door in a Humble neighborhood. Mother Kathy Martinez swings it open.

“Come on in,” she said to two strangers at her door, but then a hand is put forth.

5. Black Friday 2020: What you need to know regarding when, how long stores will be open

The Black Friday show must go on, even in the face of a pandemic.

Despite restrictions and rules that have never been seen before on Black Friday, many stores will be open for business and all the money that comes with it on what’s usually known as the biggest shopping day of the year.

Here is a list of Black Friday hours for some select national stores.

