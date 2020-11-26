Shots fired at northeast Houston police station; search for suspect underway: HPD

HOUSTON – Houston police are searching for a suspect after shots were reportedly fired at a police station in northeast Houston Thursday, officers said.

Police said the shooting happened at the Northeast Patrol Station located at 8301 Ley Rd. just before 10 a.m.

According to investigators, two officers were in the back lot of the station when multiple gunshots were fired in their direction. Police said thankfully, no one was hurt.

Officers said there are no suspects in custody at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.