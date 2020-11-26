Police find 17 kilos of meth in suspect’s vehicle following car chase in west Houston

HOUSTON – A man is in custody after police said they found thousands of dollars worth of meth inside his vehicle following a police chase in the west Houston area.

David Angelo, with the Houston Police Department, said investigators with the narcotic division tried to conduct a traffic stop on a silver Toyota Highlander that they believed to be carrying a large amount of narcotics.

Angelo said the 20-year-old driver led police on a chase that reached speeds up to 90 mph before he lost control of the vehicle and crashed into an HPD vehicle, causing it to crash into another nearby vehicle.

The suspect was not injured and was taken into custody without incident, Angelo said. No officers were injured in the crash and one person in the other vehicle complained of shoulder pain but was not transported, according to Angelo.

During their search of the vehicle, Angelo said police found 17 kilos of methamphetamines. According to Angelo, the suspect did not have an extensive criminal history, just a previous charge for possession of marijuana.

Angelo said each kilo has a street value of about $10,000, so 17 kilos is valued at about $170,000.

The suspect is going to be charged with possession of controlled substance with an attempt to deliver and felony evading, Angelo said.