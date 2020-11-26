Have you seen him? Police looking for man they say stabbed a person 26 times

HOUSTON – Police are searching for a man wanted in connection with a stabbing that left one person severely injured.

According to authorities, the incident happened around 10:30 a.m. on Oct. 29 in the 1200 block of W. Little York in northwest Houston.

Officers said the suspect approached the victim from behind and began to repeatedly stab the person in the head, chest, arms and back. The victim was stabbed approximately 26 times and had to be taken to a hospital for treatment, authorities said.

The suspect is described as a Black man between the ages of 30 to 35 with a light complexion and a slim build. He is between 5 feet 10 inches and 5 feet 11 inches tall and was last seen wearing black sweatpants, black shoes, and a white t-shirt with a fluorescent yellow safety jacket.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to $5,000 for any information leading to the identification or arrest of the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online at Crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.

Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.