5 things for Houstonians to know for Thursday, Nov. 26

Here are things to know for Thursday, Nov. 26:

1. President Donald Trump says he has pardoned his former national security adviser Michael Flynn

President Donald Trump pardoned former national security adviser Michael Flynn on Wednesday, taking direct aim in the final days of his administration at a Russia investigation that he has long insisted was motivated by political bias.

“It is my Great Honor to announce that General Michael T. Flynn has been granted a Full Pardon,” Trump tweeted. “Congratulations to @GenFlynn and his wonderful family, I know you will now have a truly fantastic Thanksgiving!”

Read more.

2. Have you seen him? Police looking for man they say stabbed a person 26 times

Police are searching for a man wanted in connection with a stabbing that left one person severely injured.

Officers said the suspect approached the victim from behind and began to repeatedly stab the person in the head, chest, arms and back. The victim was stabbed approximately 26 times and had to be taken to a hospital for treatment, authorities said.

The suspect is described as a Black man between the ages of 30 to 35 with a light complexion and a slim build. He is between 5 feet 10 inches and 5 feet 11 inches tall and was last seen wearing black sweatpants, black shoes, and a white t-shirt with a fluorescent yellow safety jacket.

Read more.

3. Police find 17 kilos of meth in suspect’s vehicle following car chase in west Houston

A man is in custody after police said they found thousands of dollars worth of meth inside his vehicle following a police chase in the west Houston area.

David Angelo, with the Houston Police Department, said investigators with the narcotic division tried to conduct a traffic stop on a silver Toyota Highlander that they believed to be carrying a large amount of narcotics.

Angelo said the 20-year-old driver led police on a chase that reached speeds up to 90 mph before he lost control of the vehicle and crashed into an HPD vehicle, causing it to crash into another nearby vehicle.

Read more.

4. Texas State football player shot, killed in San Marcos, police say

A Texas State Football player was shot and killed Tuesday night at an apartment complex in San Marcos, according to reports.

Two people were charged with capital murder for the shooting death of Khambrail Winters, 20.

Police said Enslisa Briana Blackman, 20, and Michael Tyreek Ifeana, 20, are accused of shooting Winters at The Lodge Apartments located at 1975 Aquarena Springs Drive. Police said the three were at the complex to buy drugs.

Read more.

5. Deshaun Watson named AFC Offensive Player of the Week

The NFL has named Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson the AFC Offensive Player of the Week following his performance in the team’s 27-20 victory over the New England Patriots in Week 11.

This marks the fifth Player of the Week award of his NFL career (Week 4 of 2017, Week 3 of 2019, Week 5 of 2019 and Week 13 of 2019), which is the second-most in franchise history behind only J.J. Watt with seven.

Read more.

More headlines you may be interested in