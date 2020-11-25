Investigators release sketches in shooting death of man on Houston’s east side

HOUSTON – Homicide investigators have released two sketches of men wanted in the shooting death of a 22-year-old man earlier this month on Houston’s east side.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office said the shooting happened on Nov. 13 around 9:40 p.m., in the 250 block of Uvalde at the Graham Apartments.

Authorities said Julian “Juju” Cobos was shot and killed when three men approached him while he was in a common area near Building 17 with a friend. The men attempted to rob him and when Cobos fled, he was shot, authorities said. A sketch of the third man has not been released.

If you have any information in this case, contact the Harris County Sheriff’s Office at 713-221-6000.