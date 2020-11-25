3 women, female child led deputies on chase after stealing from stores, authorities say

HOUSTON – Three women and a female child are accused of stealing merchandise from several stores on Tuesday, and then, when law enforcement tried to stop them, they led deputies on a chase, authorities said.

Harris County Constable, Precinct 4′s Office said a deputy tried to stop the four suspects while they left the Old Navy Store in the 27800 block of the Northwest Freeway, but they fled to a vehicle and would not stop when the deputy tried to pull them over.

That led to a chase. The driver eventually stopped the vehicle in the 27300 block of Badtke Road.

Deputies were able to detain the occupants and identified them as Jasmine Williams, 19, Kiera Perkins, 18, Deatrice Williams, 19, and a juvenile female.

Authorities said they were in possession of stolen merchandise from Old Navy, Five Below, Bath & Body Works, Burlington, Nike, Calvin Klein, Champions and Converse. The total theft from all seven stores was totaled at $3,845.10, according to a news release announcing the arrests.

Jasmine Williams, Perkins and Deatrice Williams were arrested and booked into the Harris County Jail, charged with felony evading and felony retail theft. The juvenile female was released to her legal guardian and charged with felony theft. Their bond amount and court information have not been set at this time, according to authorities.