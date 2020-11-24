Spencer Solves It: Do you need a Christmas miracle?

Houston – It is the holiday season, the happiest season of the year, in a year like no other we have ever seen before.

But while many, many things will be different this Christmas, one thing will not change.

As they have for years now, the Spencer Solves It team is working hard to identify five incredibly deserving families to deliver a holiday miracle.

If you know of a family who has really struggled with heartbreak and hardship and can’t afford to celebrate the holidays this year, please fill out the online form.

You can also nominate your own family if you like.

Tell us your story. Tell us why you deserve a Christmas blessing.

In the coming days, Bill Spencer and his team will be reading through all of your stories and selecting the most deserving families we can find.

Let’s make this holiday season an unforgettable one for a truly, needy family that is in danger of missing out on the celebration.

Then, right before Christmas, watch KPRC 2 for five full days of Christmas miracles.