Man who ‘actively’ searched for kids online sentenced to 30 years in prison

CONROE, Texas – A Montgomery County man is behind bars after he was convicted for the online solicitation of a minor and sexual assault of a child.

Ronald Royce Crow II, 37, was sentenced to 30 years in prison after authorities said he “used the internet to actively search for children as young as 8 years old to sexually abuse.”

According to the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office, Crow was arrested after an undercover investigation where Crow was chatting with two officers, one posing as an underage girl and the other posing as a woman with an 8-year-old daughter.

In both instances, authorities said Crow turned both conversations sexual and eventually asked to independently meet each girl for sex. Officials said Crow also sent the undercovers officers images on himself sexually abusing a 16-year-old boy.

Crow arranged to separately meet with the undercover officers for what he believed was a sexual encounter with a child, authorities said. When he arrived, Crow was apprehended.

Officers said Crow had a cell phone with him that had messages by Crow that said he had a “young fetish” and “young is (his) kink.”

Authorities said they also found incriminating images, including the ones Crow sent to the undercover officers of him with the teen boy. Authorities said they also found images and a conversation with a second 16-year-old boy with whom Crow said he had sex.

Crow pleaded guilty to the charges and was sentenced to “consecutive sentences as part of the plea agreement, resulting in Crow being sentenced to 30 years in prison,” authorities said.

“This defendant will attempt to have sex with any child,” said Assistant District Attorney Chris Seufert. “He solicited sex with boys and girls, adolescents, and teenagers. No child is safe with him on the streets. Fortunately, he will be in prison for a long time and our children are safer for it.”