Man dies after being found shot outside vehicle in southeast Houston: Police

HOUSTON – A man has died after being found shot outside his vehicle in a southeast Houston neighborhood Thursday, police said.

Police said they were called to the scene on Kelso and Weston just after 10 p.m. where they found the victim lying in the street near a home.

Officers said he was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

According to investigators, officers believe the victim was shot in his vehicle and pulled over at the home for help.

Police said there is no word yet on any suspect information or arrests.