MISSOURI CITY, Texas – Houston police are investigating after a man said his neighbor’s body was found in his driveway in Missouri City Thursday.

Officers said the body was found in the 2100 block of Summit Meadow Drive near Fondren Road around 6:28 a.m.

According to investigators, police received a call from a resident saying his neighbor’s body was in his driveway. Police said it appears the victim was shot.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.