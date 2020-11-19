Know your risk. These are the least to most risky holiday activities during COVID-19 pandemic

HOUSTON – Although the holidays are here, things are looking pretty different due to the coronavirus pandemic.

With COVID-19 cases on the rise, health experts are warning people to not let their guard down during the holidays and not put themselves at risk by doing traditional holiday activities that could be a superspreader for the virus.

The Texas Medical Association broke down a list of activities that are separated into five categories:

- Low risk

- Low-moderate

- Moderate risk

- Moderate-high

- High risk

There were a few surprising activities named in the low risk category, such as shopping for gifts online or mailing a letter to Santa, while celebrating New Year’s Eve party at a bar or nightclub.

Know your risk this holiday season by looking at the chart below: