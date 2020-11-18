Crazy video: Brutal melee breaks out during robbery at 99 Cent store in Houston

HOUSTON – Police are searching for three people who took part in a brutal robbery at a 99 Cent store in Houston in October.

It happened on Friday, Oct. 16, at 12:10 p.m., in the 5800 block of Bellaire.

Police said two men and a woman into the 99 Cent store. The woman approached the cashier and placed several items on the counter. As the cashier was scanning the items, the woman decided that she wanted two of the items canceled, but was holding them in her hand. The cashier then asked for the items, at which time the female refused to hand them to her. One of the men then picked up a bottle of hand sanitizer and threw it at the cashier’s face. The manager then attempted to intervene and was assaulted by both of the men. The woman then pulled out pepper spray and sprayed the employees with it. All three suspects then fled the store and got into a gray Toyota Corolla.

Here’s a video of what happened, according to police.

The woman is described by Houston police as 19 to 22 years old, 5 feet, 3 inches tall to 5 feet, 4 inches tall, approximately 140 to 150 pounds.

One of the men is described as 19 to 24 years old, 5 feet, 6 inches to 5 feet, 7 inches tall, and approximately 120 to 130 pounds.

The other man is described as 19 to 24 years old, 5 feet, 6 inches to 5 feet, 7 inches tall, and 120 to 130 pounds and black hair.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org.