Have you seen him? Police looking for man charged with indecency with a child

HOUSTON – Police asked for the public’s help Monday to locate a man who is accused of committing sexual acts with a child.

The incident happened in November 2017 at a location in the 6400 block of West Airport Boulevard, according to police.

Officers said the victim reported the abuse and authorities were able to identify the suspect as Jose Hernandez Varela and charge him with indecency with a child.

According to authorities, Varela “performed indecent sexual acts on the victim.”

Varela is described as a 34-years-old Hispanic man with brown eyes and brown hair. He is about 170 pounds and is approximately 6 feet tall.

Crime Stoppers of Houston is offering $5,000 for information leading to Varela’s arrest. Anyone with information is asked to call 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online at crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls directly to Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.