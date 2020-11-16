5 things for Houstonians to know for Monday, Nov. 16

Here are things to know for Monday, Nov. 16:

1. Trump seems to acknowledge Biden win, but he won’t concede

President Donald Trump on Sunday appeared to acknowledge for the first time that Joe Biden won the White House, but made clear he would not concede and would keep trying to overturn the election result. Trump’s statements came in tweets that included several baseless claims about the Nov. 3 vote, which state and federal officials say was safe and secure.

Trump, without using Biden’s name, tweeted that “He won,” something Trump had not said before publicly, though he said the Democrat’s victory was only “in the eyes” of the media.

Read more.

2. WATCH: SpaceX launches 4 astronauts to space station, kicking off regular crew flights from the US

SpaceX launched four astronauts to the International Space Station on Sunday on the first full-fledged taxi flight for NASA by a private company.

The Falcon rocket thundered into the night from Kennedy Space Center with three Americans and one Japanese, the second crew to be launched by SpaceX. The Dragon capsule on top — named Resilience by its crew in light of this year’s many challenges, most notably COVID-19 — reached orbit nine minutes later. It is due to reach the space station late Monday and remain there until spring.

Read more.

3. Incarcerated Texans asked to work in county morgue as COVID-19 deaths overwhelm El Paso

The morgue in El Paso is so overwhelmed by the number of people dying from COVID-19, that inmates from the county’s detention facility are being brought in to assist with the overflow of bodies awaiting autopsy.

While the work these inmates do in the community typically goes unpaid, Chris Acosta, a spokesperson for the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, said “trustees refused to work unless they were compensated.” They’re making $2 per hour.

Read more.

4. Central Texas teacher accused of shooting teenage son dead

A Central Texas schoolteacher is jailed under a murder charge in the fatal shooting of her teenage son as she was driving him to his first day at a new school.

Sarah Elizabeth Hunt, 39, remained Wednesday in McLennan County Jail in Waco under a $500,000 bond, charged with murdering her 17-year-old son Garrett Hunt. Jail records do not list an attorney for Sarah Hunt.

McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara said deputies and police in the small town of Riesel were called just before 8 a.m. Monday to a vehicle reported stalled on Farm Road 1860 about 3.5 miles (5.5 kilometers) east of Riesel. They arrived to find a minivan with its engine running and Garrett Hunt’s body in the front passenger seat with multiple gunshot wounds.

Read more.

5. Texas baby with injection marks, positive heroin test, dies

A 2-month-old girl who tested positive for heroin after being found unresponsive with injection marks at a West Texas home over the weekend has died, police said Thursday.

San Angelo police said Brixlee Marie Lee died Tuesday at Cook Children’s Medical Center in Fort Worth.

Police said Thursday that officers rushed Brixlee to a San Angelo hospital Saturday after responding to a report of an unconscious infant. Hospital staff found injection marks on her extremities and head, and her urine tested positive for heroin, police said.

Read more.

More headlines you may be interested in