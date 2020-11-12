Man’s body recovered from river in northeast Harris County, deputies say

HOUSTON – A man’s body was found floating in a river Wednesday morning in northeast Harris County, according to deputies.

Officials responded to a call about 7:15 a.m. near 10th and Youpon streets about the man’s body in the river, deputies said.

When deputies arrived, they secured the scene and the Harris County Sheriff’s Office marine unit recovered the body, officials said. The man has not been identified, officials said.

Watch the press conference below: