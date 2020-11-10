United schedules 1,400 additional flights ahead of Thanksgiving: What to expect at IAH

HOUSTON – In preparation for the holidays, United Airlines has expanded its schedule tremendously in order to meet travel demand.

United Airlines is adding more than 1,400 domestic flights during the week of November 23 as it expects to be its busiest since March as customers travel for the Thanksgiving holiday.

As the airline anticipates more last-minute reservations, it is monitoring bookings in real-time to swap in larger aircraft when needed to accomodate demand.

“We know that for many customers, this holiday season may be their first time back on a plane since the start of the pandemic, and we’re committed to helping provide flexibility and a safer, clean, travel experience,” said Ankit Gupta, United’s vice president of Network Planning and Scheduling.

The airline anticipates similar travel patterns around the December holidays, especially for warmer weather and ski and winter destinations.

For December, United is adding more than 140 daily flights and increasing capacity on more than 350 routes.

Some of the destinations customers can fly to from George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH), include:

Warmer Destinations

Acapulco, MX

Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago

Roatan, Honduras

Aurba

Grand Cayman

Honolulu, HI

West Palm Beach, FL

Key West, FL

Ski and Winter Destinations