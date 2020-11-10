Fugitive wanted in connection with aggravated sexual assault of child

HOUSTON – Local officials need the public’s help in identifying a fugitive accused of sexually assaulting a child, according to Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department’s crimes against children unit.

Andres Zuniga Guerrero, 32, was charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child from an incident reported in February, according to police.

Officers were called to a home in the 12000 block of Cliffgate Drive for a reported sexual assault against a child, police said. The victim told investigators that Guerrero sexually abused them in November 2018 when they were alone at the home, police said.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of Guerrero. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 713-222-8477.