Have you seen him? Police searching for teen accused of intentionally burning child

HOUSTON – Authorities are asking for help locating a teen who police said intentionally gave a child serious burns.

Police said they responded to the 3400 block of Walnut Bend Drive on Aug. 6 after a report came in that a child had suffered severe bodily injury.

When they arrived, authorities said they found a child who had serious burns. The burns covered over 30% of the victim’s body and left the child unable to walk, police said. The child is in rehabilitation relearning how to walk.

After further investigation, police were able to learn that the child had been injured intentionally and named 19-year-old Anthony Adams as a suspect and charged him with injury to a child.

Police are now working to locate Adams, who is described as a Black man with brown eyes and black hair. He is approximately 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds, police said.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to $5,000 for information that leading to Adams' charging and/or arrest. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stopper at 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online at Crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.

Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.