Social media responds to Biden projected win

HOUSTON – Take a look at some of the reactions seen across social media to the projected win for former Vice President Joe Biden in the 2020 Election.
That feeling when you hear the Vote counting is going your way! #Election pic.twitter.com/dN0tDNmz50— Reese Witherspoon (@ReeseW) November 6, 2020
My god it feels like I just took off a weighted blanket, unhooked my bra and taken out my extensions all at once— chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) November 7, 2020
We did it, @JoeBiden. pic.twitter.com/oCgeylsjB4— Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) November 7, 2020
Well said Van Jones 😭 #BidenWins #Election pic.twitter.com/5I65dwhUR8— LMTexas🎃👻 (@LM2020Texas) November 7, 2020
Putting all politics aside, congratulations to @JoeBiden on his election, here’s to the first woman Vice-President in our 244 year history. Super happy little girls will witness another glass ceiling shattered, and especially happy for elderly women who have waited the longest!— Chief Art Acevedo (@ArtAcevedo) November 7, 2020
Historic day for women! 👊🏼❤️#womenempowerment #election #womeninspiringwomen https://t.co/PEXCyfcq56— Kim Colthurst Johnson (@kjillustration) November 7, 2020
I am going to miss the memes #election #USA— Dósa Mihály (@DosaMihaly1) November 7, 2020
#trump when the 2024 #election comes around pic.twitter.com/K56NMavMa9— roberto (@_boomerkid24) November 6, 2020
Who’s gonna tell him? 😬 #election pic.twitter.com/d9IWiEJ4PM— MilesHighClub (@mileshighclubb) November 7, 2020
Funniest election meme. 😂#election— Aly Gedgaudas (@Alycat1901) November 6, 2020
#2020#electionresults#Nevada pic.twitter.com/ATT3OmRoWm
There are 2 groups of heroes that have risen up & need to be celebrated:— Steve Kerr (@TheRealestSKerr) November 7, 2020
1) Every single person that voted. No matter how, when, or why; you came through.
2) All of the public servants & volunteers that worked tirelessly to preserve democracy.#Election2020 #Election #Vote2020 pic.twitter.com/foWMDKFBwb
Anyone know where I can sign up to get the text alert when Covid is over now that honorable media has just declared Biden President? #COVID19 #Covid #election #— Michael Dalakis (@monkey449) November 7, 2020