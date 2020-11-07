HPD: Dispute among neighbors in southwest Houston ends in gunfire;1 person hospitalized, another in custody

HOUSTON, Texas – One man was hospitalized and another is in custody after a dispute among neighbors ended in gunfire, according to Houston police.

At approximately 2:35 a.m. Saturday, officers were dispatched to an apartment complex in the 9000 block of South Braeswood Boulevard on reports of a shooting. On arrival, units located one male suffering a gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to an area hospital. He is expected to survive his injuries.

Investigators said the man had been involved in an argument with another resident at the apartment complex, his neighbor upstairs, and at some point following the argument, the neighbor shot the man. It’s unclear what the pair were arguing over prior to the shooting.

The suspect was taken into custody.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.