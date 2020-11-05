Man accused of sneaking into coworker’s office, putting camera underneath her desk

DEER PARK, Texas – A Deer Park man is in custody after police said he put a camera under a female coworker’s desk in order to videotape her.

Ron Michael Ramos, 45, was arrested Monday after police said he used his keycard to get into his office during after hours to put a camera under the desk of one of his coworkers.

Ramos put the camera there with the intent to record her intimate areas, according to a spokesperson for the Deer Park Police Department.

It is believed that Ramos is or was an employee with the city, but that has not yet been confirmed. Authorities said Ramos was charged with attempted improper visual recording.

When KPRC 2 reached out for comment, the Deer Park Police Department released the following statement:

“Thanks for your request but the Police Department will not be releasing anything further about this criminal investigation since enough information is already available through the Harris County District Clerks site via the published charging instrument”

The Deer Park Police Department is conducting an investigation into the incident.