12-year-old boy shot while sleeping inside home in southwest Harris County, deputies say

HOUSTON – Harris County sheriff’s deputies are investigating a drive-by after a 12-year-old was shot while he was asleep in bed at a home in southwest Harris County Thursday.

District 4 deputies said the shooting happened in the 6700 block of Navidad Road in the Mission Bend neighborhood.

District 4 responded to a drive by shooting at 6718 Navidad Rd. Multiple rounds fired into the house and a juvenile male was struck once in the upper leg while in asleep in bed. He was transported by ambulance in stable condition. Crime Scene & Violent Crimes are investigating. pic.twitter.com/lv4fhlVEKo — Captain J. Shannon (@HCSO_NightShift) November 5, 2020

According to HCSO, multiple rounds were fired into the house and the 12-year-old was struck once in the upper leg.

Deputies said the victim was transported by ambulance in stable condition.