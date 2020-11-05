61ºF

12-year-old boy shot while sleeping inside home in southwest Harris County, deputies say

Erica Ponder, Digital Content Producer

HOUSTON – Harris County sheriff’s deputies are investigating a drive-by after a 12-year-old was shot while he was asleep in bed at a home in southwest Harris County Thursday.

District 4 deputies said the shooting happened in the 6700 block of Navidad Road in the Mission Bend neighborhood.

According to HCSO, multiple rounds were fired into the house and the 12-year-old was struck once in the upper leg.

Deputies said the victim was transported by ambulance in stable condition.

