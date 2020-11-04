Have you seen him? Police searching for suspect wanted in connected with fatal shooting

HOUSTON – Houston police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect they said is responsible for a deadly shooting.

Police the victim was shot and killed in the 6500 block of Willowbend Boulevard around 8 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 21.

Officers said during the incident, video surveillance captured an exchange between the victim and the suspect, and subsequently, the victim was shot and killed. The suspect fled the scene in an unknown direction of travel, police said.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification, charging and/or arrest of the suspects in this case.

Anyone with information is urged to call 713-222-TIPS (8477), submit information online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.