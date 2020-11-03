Have you seen her? Authorities searching for 12-year-old missing out of Harris County

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 12-year-old reported missing out of northwest Houston.

Aryn Dunlap was last seen Monday in the 11600 block of Walnut Dale Court.

Dunlap is described as a Black female weighing 120 pounds and standing 5′6′' tall with brown eyes and black hair.

She was last seen wearing a black, pink and white tie dyed shirt, blue jeans, and black and white shoes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to contact the Harris County Sheriff’s Office Missing Person’s Unit at 713-755-7427.