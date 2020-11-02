Father shot by ex-wife’s husband while dropping off child in northeast Harris County, deputies say

HOUSTON – Harris County sheriff’s deputies said they are investigating a fatal shooting that left a father dead in northeast Harris County Sunday.

Deputies said they were dispatched to a shooting around 9:15 p.m. at an apartment complex located at 794 Normandy Street.

Upon arrival, deputies said a man, who has been identified as 32-year-old Adrian Henderson, was found shot at least one time in a domestic disturbance while dropping off his child.

According to deputies, an ex-husband, who has been identified as 32-year-old Donald Robinson, was dropping his child off back home to the child’s mother and her husband. Deputies said an argument ensued between the ex-husband and his ex-wife and the woman’s new husband came out to intervene. The new husband then pulled out a firearm and fatally shot the ex-husband, deputies said.

Investigators said Robinson provided a statement claiming he shot Henderson because Henderson punched him.

According to authorities, there were two children in the residence during the incident. When the argument started, deputies said one of the children came outside.

Deputies said Robinson will be charged with murder and booked into the Harris County Jail.